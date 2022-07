Two Siberian tiger cubs born at Oradea Zoo in Romania

Two Siberian tiger cubs born at Oradea Zoo in Romania. Two Siberian tiger cubs were born about two months ago at the Zoo in Oradea, a city in northwest Romania. It is a premiere for the Romanian Zoo. The two cubs, a male and a female, are healthy and weigh about 7 kilograms. They feed on milk, chicken or beef, and eggs. The Zoo said the two cubs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]