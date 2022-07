AgriMin Daea: Wheat harvest in Romania enough to have bread this year

AgriMin Daea: Wheat harvest in Romania enough to have bread this year. Wheat harvesting has been completed in Romania, the whole harvest has been stored. and the obtained quantity will ensure the consumption needs of the country and availability to export, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Petre Daea showed. “We’ll definitely have bread, as we have the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]