Tazz announces a new partnership with Flip.ro, with phones delivered in 30-90 minutes at your door



Tazz, the fast delivery platform, and Flip.ro, the leader of the refurbished phone market in Romania, announce the listing on Tazz of smartphones from Flip.ro. Through this partnership, Tazz diversifies its portfolio of products delivered in the shortest time directly to its users’ door, while (...)