Former “Clujana” shoe factory transformed into the largest creative hub in Transylvania

Former “Clujana” shoe factory transformed into the largest creative hub in Transylvania. MushuROI is the space where Transylvania’s creative industries find a common ground and the possibility of interdisciplinary collaboration to generate successful projects. MushuROI is the largest regional creative hub, bringing together art, design, photography, video production, digital and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]