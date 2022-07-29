 
Romaniapress.com

July 29, 2022

Wizz Air Launches Two New Routes From Romania To Italy
Jul 29, 2022

Wizz Air Launches Two New Routes From Romania To Italy.

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced the launch of two new routes from Romania to Italy.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis, at the "Haferland Week" Festival: Romania will continue to defend the rights and interests of its minorities Michael Schmidt: Haferland Week is a compass to set the course of Europe’s future based on peace, freedom and justice. Haferland Week has proven all these years that it has become an ambassador of the Oat Land, a platform for the promotion of local entrepreneurs and has contributed decisively (...)

INS: Almost 20 million cubic metres of wood logged in Romania in 2021 The amount of wood logged last year was 19.994 million cubic metres (gross volume) of wood, 342,000 cubic metres higher than in 2020, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics. By forest species, conifers represented 40.1% of the total volume of wood logged, beech (...)

Israel Ambassador launches "Returning to Romania" tome in Crit: To me returning to Romania means returning to a special place, returning to a place where I feel at home Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania David Saranga launched on Sunday at the ‘Haferland Week’ Festival the ‘Intoarcerea la Romania’ – ‘Returning to Romania’ book, a Romanian – English bilingual tome. “When I wrote this book I did not write about politics, I wrote about the experience I... The (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Romania can hope for Germany's firm support for Schengen accession as soon as possible Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu says Romania can hope for a “consistent and firm” support from Germany for the accession to the Schengen Area. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Bogdan Aurescu opened the Romanian-German Bilateral Cooperation (...)

Iulian Dascalu Buys 95% In Build Corp Prefabricate Romanian businessman Iulian Dascalu, who owns real estate developer Iulius Group, has acquired the majority ownership stake of 95% in the company Build Corp Prefabricate founded by George Ivanescu, in line with a statement by (...)

Former Clujana Shoe Factory Turned Into Largest Creative Hub In Transylvania The former Clujana shoe factory, an industrial heritage space of 2200 square meters currently held by the local authorities in Cluj Napoca, was turned into a regional creative hub, under the name of MushuROI, a concept initiated by Sani Stranszky and developed together with Adrian (...)

One United Properties Raises RON71M From Investors In First Stage Of Share Capital Increase One United Properties (ONE.RO), one of the largest real estate developers in Romania, on Friday announced the closing of the first stage of the share capital increase operation, following which it raised RON71 million.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |