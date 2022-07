Former Clujana Shoe Factory Turned Into Largest Creative Hub In Transylvania

Former Clujana Shoe Factory Turned Into Largest Creative Hub In Transylvania. The former Clujana shoe factory, an industrial heritage space of 2200 square meters currently held by the local authorities in Cluj Napoca, was turned into a regional creative hub, under the name of MushuROI, a concept initiated by Sani Stranszky and developed together with Adrian (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]