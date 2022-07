Mobexpert And Alpha Bank Launch Premium Co-branded Card In Partnership With Mastercard

Mobexpert And Alpha Bank Launch Premium Co-branded Card In Partnership With Mastercard. Mobexpert and Alpha Bank Romania are launching a co-branded shopping card through which customers of Mobexpert, Romania’s largest furniture manufacturer and retailer, can benefit from up to 36 interest-free instalments for purchases in Mobexpert stores and online at (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]