Park Partners Sells Over 60% Of First Building Of SunLake Residence Complex. Real estate developer Park Partners, part of Park Properties Group, has sold over 60% of the apartments of the first building of the SunLake residential complex located on the shores of Lake Fundeni, still at the planning stage. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]