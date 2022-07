OMV Petrom Headed Towards RON10B Profit and RON50B Turnover, But High Prices Start Destroying Demand

OMV Petrom Headed Towards RON10B Profit and RON50B Turnover, But High Prices Start Destroying Demand. With RON4.6 billion net profit and RON26 billion sales, OMV Petrom, the biggest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, had a 1H/2022 more profitable that 2020 and 2021 put together amid unprecedented energy prices hikes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]