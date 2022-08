INS: Almost 20 million cubic metres of wood logged in Romania in 2021

INS: Almost 20 million cubic metres of wood logged in Romania in 2021. The amount of wood logged last year was 19.994 million cubic metres (gross volume) of wood, 342,000 cubic metres higher than in 2020, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics. By forest species, conifers represented 40.1% of the total volume of wood logged, beech (...)