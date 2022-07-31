 
July 31, 2022

Israel Ambassador launches “Returning to Romania” tome in Crit: To me returning to Romania means returning to a special place, returning to a place where I feel at home
Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania David Saranga launched on Sunday at the ‘Haferland Week’ Festival the ‘Intoarcerea la Romania’ – ‘Returning to Romania’ book, a Romanian – English bilingual tome. “When I wrote this book I did not write about politics, I wrote about the experience I... The (...)

BCR Group achieved a net profit of RON 1,042.1 million (EUR 210.7 million) in H1 2022 BCR has been selected as the “Best Bank in Romania in 2022” by Euromoney, a recognition of the past year performance, highlighting BCR’s top-notch products and banking experiences, and the care showed to all its customers The stock of net customer loans granted by Banca Comercială Romana (BCR (...)

Romgaz Completes Transaction With ExxonMobil Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Monday (Aug 1) announced the completion of the acquisition transaction and the transfer of all shares representing 100% of the share capital of US’ ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL) which holds 50% of the (...)

More than 18,000 visitors for the 28th edition of Sighisoara Medieval Festival The Sighisoara City Hall announced on Monday that more than 18,000 visitors participated in the 28th edition of the Medieval Sighisoara Festival, which took place at the end of last week. “The 28th edition of the Sighisoara Medieval Festival ended successfully! There were over 18,000 visitors (...)

National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves increase to 42.768 billion euros in July 2022 On July 31, 2022, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at 42,768 million euros, compared to 42,033 million euros on June 30, 2022. During the month, there were 3,315 million euro worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated (...)

HealthMin Rafila: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5.202 in last 24 hours Romania’s COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24 hours, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Monday. “There are 5,202 cases reported in the last 24 hours. There is the same percentage of 20% of people who are re-infected in a time interval of more than... The post (...)

World swimming champion David Popovici donates helmet, goggles Double world swimming champion David Popovici will donate the helmet and goggles he wore when he won the two gold medals at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest this year as part of a charity action dedicated to Florentina Filipovici, a former junior rowing world vice-champion. “David (...)

Romgaz completes acquisition of Exxon's stake in Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea The National Natural Gas Company Romgaz SA completed the acquisition of Exxon’s stake in the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea, the Romanian company announced in a press release sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). “S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A. announces the completion of the acquisition (...)

 


