Israel Ambassador launches “Returning to Romania” tome in Crit: To me returning to Romania means returning to a special place, returning to a place where I feel at home



Israel Ambassador launches “Returning to Romania” tome in Crit: To me returning to Romania means returning to a special place, returning to a place where I feel at home.

Ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania David Saranga launched on Sunday at the ‘Haferland Week’ Festival the ‘Intoarcerea la Romania’ – ‘Returning to Romania’ book, a Romanian – English bilingual tome. “When I wrote this book I did not write about politics, I wrote about the experience I... The (...)