Grocery Retailer Annabella Wants to Step Up Expansion in Late 2022

Grocery Retailer Annabella Wants to Step Up Expansion in Late 2022. Alexandru Soacate, deputy CEO of retailer Annabella, says the company has opened two units so far in 2022, but it wants to step up the pace and reach 10-15 opened units by yearend. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]