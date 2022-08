Bega Turism Sees 1H/2022 Figures Match 1H/2019 Ones

Bega Turism Sees 1H/2022 Figures Match 1H/2019 Ones. Bega Turism, the biggest tourism company in Timis county, controlled by Cristescu brothers, in the first six months of this year generated results similar with those of the first half of 2019, the best year in tourism. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]