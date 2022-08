Banca Comerciala Romana Net Profit Up 51% YoY To RON1.04B In 1H/2022

Banca Comerciala Romana Net Profit Up 51% YoY To RON1.04B In 1H/2022. Lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) in the first half of this year posted net profit worth RON1.04 billion (EUR210.7 million), up 50.9% from the RON690.8 million (EUR140.9 million) reported in the same period of last year, owing to improved operating performance supported by soaring lending