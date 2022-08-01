Romanian Red Cross opens Bucharest center for people impacted by war in Ukraine

Romanian Red Cross opens Bucharest center for people impacted by war in Ukraine. The Romanian Red Cross (CRR), with support from the Korean National Red Cross (KNRC), has opened in Bucharest a multicultural center to cater to the needs of the children and adults impacted by the war in Ukraine. The center also offers support to Romanian citizens in difficult social-economic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]