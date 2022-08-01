Romanian delegation wins three gold medals at European Universities Games
Aug 1, 2022
Romanian delegation wins three gold medals at European Universities Games.
The Romanian delegation to the 2022 European Universities Games won three gold medals, one bronze, four fourth places, four fifth places, one sixth place, one seventh, and one twelfth. “Exceptional results for the Romanian student teams at the 2022 edition of the European Universities Games!” (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]