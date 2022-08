Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Advised MOL Romania On Opening The First Two Service Stations On A2 Motorway

Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii Advised MOL Romania On Opening The First Two Service Stations On A2 Motorway. Law firm Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii advised MOL Romania Petroleum Products on all legal matters regarding the design, authorisation and execution phase of the service stations located on the A2 Motorway. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]