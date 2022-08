EC’s 2022 DESI: Romania, Not Well Integrated Into Digital World

EC’s 2022 DESI: Romania, Not Well Integrated Into Digital World. With a score of 30.6 points, Romania lags behind all other EU Member States, according to the European Commission's 2022 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) which tracks digital progress in the European Union. The EU average is 52.3 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]