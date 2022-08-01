 
August 1, 2022

More than 18,000 visitors for the 28th edition of Sighisoara Medieval Festival
Aug 1, 2022

More than 18,000 visitors for the 28th edition of Sighisoara Medieval Festival.

The Sighisoara City Hall announced on Monday that more than 18,000 visitors participated in the 28th edition of the Medieval Sighisoara Festival, which took place at the end of last week. “The 28th edition of the Sighisoara Medieval Festival ended successfully! There were over 18,000 visitors (...)

Profit of BCR Group up 50% YoY in H1 BCR Group achieved a net profit of RON 1.04 bln (EUR 211 mln) in H1 2022, up by 50.9% against H1 2021, driven by improved operating results underpinned by continued strong loan growth. This was achieved despite stronger provisioning aimed at mitigating the risk faced by certain industries in (...)

Austrian group Erste expects 5.1% growth for Romania's economy this year Romania's economy and banking market "still offer many opportunities," and Erste has every reason to stay here, especially since Romania has become a core market for the Austrian group after the Czech Republic, said Willi Cernko, the group's new CEO, during a press conference on H1 results held (...)

Romania seals last contract for Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, expected to be ready in 2027 Romania’s state road company CNAIR and an association formed by Webuild (formerly Astaldi) and Tancrad, as contractors, sealed the RON 5.3 bln (EUR 1.06 bln, VAT excluded) contract for the last section - section 3, of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, Turnul Sfatului reported. The section, one of the (...)

Romania's Romgaz completes purchase of 50% in Neptun offshore block Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG, controlled by the state) announced on August 1 that it completed the takeover of all shares of ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary that holds 50% of the concession agreement for the deep water zone of Neptun XIX offshore block – located some 200km from (...)

Golden Foods Snacks Set To Acquire Croissant Maker Derpan Romania’s Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby Golden Foods Snacks, which owns the ELMAS brand of seeds, nuts and dehydrated fruits, seeks to acquire Derpan from Tecuci (Galati County), a bakery & pastry factory held by Victor (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.28B From Banks On August 1 Romania's finance ministry raised RON1.3 billion on Monday (August 1) from banks via two government paper auctions at annual average yields of 8.20% and 8.22%.

Romania Forex Reserves Grow To RON48.5B On Month In July 2022 Romania's foreign exchange reserves increased to EUR48.51 billion in July 2022 from EUR47.82 billion in June 2022, central bank data showed on Monday (August 1).

 


