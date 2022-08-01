National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves increase to 42.768 billion euros in July 2022

National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves increase to 42.768 billion euros in July 2022. On July 31, 2022, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at 42,768 million euros, compared to 42,033 million euros on June 30, 2022. During the month, there were 3,315 million euro worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]