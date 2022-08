World swimming champion David Popovici donates helmet, goggles

World swimming champion David Popovici donates helmet, goggles. Double world swimming champion David Popovici will donate the helmet and goggles he wore when he won the two gold medals at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest this year as part of a charity action dedicated to Florentina Filipovici, a former junior rowing world vice-champion. “David (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]