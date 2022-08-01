Ministry of Agriculture: Drought-hit areas cover over 163k hectares in 24 counties out of 41

Ministry of Agriculture: Drought-hit areas cover over 163k hectares in 24 counties out of 41. The total drought-hit area reached 163,026 hectares, higher by 2,356 hectares than the July 29 reporting, according to the data communicated until this date by 24 counties (out of 41, plus Bucharest metropolitan area), informs the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.