Census 2021: As many as 18.15 million people have been recorded by July 31



Census 2021: As many as 18.15 million people have been recorded by July 31.

As many as 18.15 million people were registered by the end of the day of 31 July, the last day of census, representing 95.4% of the resident population estimated by Romania on December 1, 2021, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS). “On 31 July 2022, the last stage of... The post (...)