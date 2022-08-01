CNIPMMR survey: All part-time employees to be laid-off by almost half of companies that intend to downsize



Almost half (47.7%) of the employers who will downsize in the next period will give up all part-time employees, show the results of a survey on the impact of the new fiscal measures adopted by the Government carried out by the National Council of Small and Medium Sized Private Enterprises... (...)