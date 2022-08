RCS & RDS And Its Subsidiary DIGI Spain Telecom Take Out EUR128M Loan To Fund Expenses On Spanish Market



RCS & RDS And Its Subsidiary DIGI Spain Telecom Take Out EUR128M Loan To Fund Expenses On Spanish Market.

RCS & RDS and its subsidiary DIGI Spain Telecom S.L.U have contracted a five-year term loan of EUR128 million which will be used to finance the expenditure on the Spanish market.