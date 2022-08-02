Population census in RO ends with an estimated registration rate of 95.4%

A total of 18.15 mln people had registered for the census by the end of July 31, the last day of review. According to the statistics office INS, the figure represents 95.4% of the estimated resident population of Romania on December 1, 2021. In eight counties, the estimated number of people (...)