DPD Leases 3,500 Sqms of Warehousing Space in VGP Park Arad. Parcel delivery company DPD Romania, one of the largest courier services companies in Romania, has leased 3,500 square meters of warehousing space in VGP Park Arad logistics project located close to A1 highway, in a deal handled by the industrial department of real estate consultancy Cushman & (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]