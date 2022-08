New Passenger Car Registrations in Romania Down 21.9% in July 2022 Vs July 2021

New Passenger Car Registrations in Romania Down 21.9% in July 2022 Vs July 2021. New passenger car registrations in Romania in July 2022 declined by 21.9% from July 2021, to 12,099, according to the association of car manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) and Romania’s General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]