Coindu Romania 2021 Turnover Down 34.6% to RON234.7M YOY

Coindu Romania 2021 Turnover Down 34.6% to RON234.7M YOY. Car parts producer Coindu Romania, part of Portuguese group Coindu, for 2021 reported RON234.7 million (EUR47.7 million) turnover, down 34.6% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]