International Lazar Targets 20% Higher Turnover By Yearend. International Lazar, specialized in freight transportation, controlled by entrepreneur Ion Lazar, aims to generate 20% higher turnover by yearend, from the RON203.6 million (EUR42 million) level posted last year, according to the company's