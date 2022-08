Commify establishes new engineering hub in Romania (press release)

Commify establishes new engineering hub in Romania (press release). Securing talent to shape the future of business messaging across CPaaS and cloud-at-scale. Commify, with a current workforce of over 300 and a global powerhouse of brands, including flagship Esendex, provides business communication solutions that power over 5 billion customer-led conversations (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]