TIFF Oradea: Festival holds fifth edition in September

TIFF Oradea: Festival holds fifth edition in September. The fifth edition of the film festival TIFF Oradea takes place in the northwestern Romania city between September 2 and September 4. The event will bring a selection of awarded productions and Romanian and Hungarian premieres to Oradea, alongside films and workshops for children and a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]