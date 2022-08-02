Untold: Music festival kicks off this week, more than 200 artists expected in Cluj

Untold: Music festival kicks off this week, more than 200 artists expected in Cluj. More than 200 local and international artists are expected at this year’s edition of Untold, the music festival taking place between August 4 and August 7 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania. The festival’s main stage will feature an LED screen of 700 sqm, the organizers have said. “For four (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]