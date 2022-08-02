NNDKP Assisted ExxonMobil In Finalizing Sale Of Its 50% Stake In Neptun Deep Project To Romgaz

NNDKP Assisted ExxonMobil In Finalizing Sale Of Its 50% Stake In Neptun Deep Project To Romgaz. Law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has assisted ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies, in finalizing the sale of its 50% ownership stake in the Neptun Deep offshore block in the Black Sea to Romanian natural gas (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]