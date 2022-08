Cycling: Tour of Romania starts in September in Satu Mare

Cycling: Tour of Romania starts in September in Satu Mare. The Tour of Romania is scheduled to kick off on September 6, in Satu Mare, in the northern part of the country. The cycling race, which runs until September 11, will cover 850 km and gather more than 20 international teams. The route of the competition will go through Bistriţa, Târgu-Mureş, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]