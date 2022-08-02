Romanian car market: new registrations pause, secondhand cars drop 22%

Romanian car market: new registrations pause, secondhand cars drop 22%. Only 12,099 new cars entered circulation in July, a decline of 21.9%, after a 6.63% drop in June as well. A similar situation is unfolding with regard to used cars. The first seven months of 2022 had shown proof of a recovery for the Romanian car market, according to data from the Association (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]