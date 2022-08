Rompetrol: Start Of “Career Ready” Internship Program

Rompetrol: Start Of “Career Ready” Internship Program. KMG International (Rompetrol) is launching the 22nd edition of the “Career Ready” program, in which 80 students and recent graduates will take part, selected following a complex recruitment process, carried out between May and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]