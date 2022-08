Jean Valvis Signs Agreement With PepsiCo For Sale Of Minority Stake In Aqua Carpatica

Jean Valvis Signs Agreement With PepsiCo For Sale Of Minority Stake In Aqua Carpatica. Jean Valvis, the entrepreneur behinds the Aqua Carpatica, LaDorna and Dorna brands, has signed an agreement with US giant PepsiCo for the sale of a minority stake in Carpathian Springs, the bottler of AQUA Carpatica mineral water (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]