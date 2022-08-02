Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: DPD leased 3,500 sq. m of warehouse spaces in VGP Park Arad
Aug 2, 2022
The DPD courier company continues its expansion in Romania by leasing 3,500 sq. m of warehouse spaces in the VGP Park Arad project, located near the A1 highway, a transaction brokered by the industrial department of the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company. Cushman (...)
