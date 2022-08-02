SLS Cargo is expanding its leased area in the P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park

SLS Cargo is expanding its leased area in the P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park. The transaction process was mediated by JLL Romania P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) announces the extension of the lease agreement with the transport and logistics operator SLS Cargo, which adds another 11,412 square meters to the area already leased, in a transaction brokered by JLL Romania. Thus, less (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]