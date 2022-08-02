NNDKP assists ExxonMobil with closing the sale of its participation in Neptun Deep offshore project to Romgaz



Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) assisted ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies, with finalizing the last steps in selling to Romgaz its 50% participation in the Neptun Deep offshore block in the Black Sea. With the sale being (...)