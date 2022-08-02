Deloitte study: Stronger pessimism regarding economic conditions than at the beginning of the pandemic among Central European private equity firms



Deloitte study: Stronger pessimism regarding economic conditions than at the beginning of the pandemic among Central European private equity firms.

The confidence index is at a second historical low, after the one registered during the global financial crisis The economic conditions will worsen over the coming months, according to 86% of the participants to the Deloitte Private Equity (PE) Confidence Survey, as COVID-19, the war in Ukraine (...)