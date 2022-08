Agricover Credit IFN Borrows EUR20M From EBRD

Agricover Credit IFN Borrows EUR20M From EBRD. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is enhancing food production and security in Romania and beyond by approving EUR20 million to Agricover Credit IFN, a non-bank agricultural lender, to on-lend to farmers for their investment or working capital financing (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]