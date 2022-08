Silvia Sticlea: Nestlé Romania Plans To End 2022 With Over 10% Sales Growth

Silvia Sticlea: Nestlé Romania Plans To End 2022 With Over 10% Sales Growth. Nestlé Romania plans to keep in 2022 the growth pace of the first half of the year and thus end the year with an increase of over 10% in sales compared to 2021, according to Silvia Sticlea, Nestlé Romania country manager. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]