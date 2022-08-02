The Smida Jazz Festival brings together jazz aficionados and nature lovers for a relaxing weekend in the Apuseni Mountains



The Smida Jazz Festival brings together jazz aficionados and nature lovers for a relaxing weekend in the Apuseni Mountains.

The Smida Jazz Festival has prepared a three-day retreat in the beautiful scenery of the Apuseni Mountains near Beliș Lake, during August 19 -21. This year’s line-up features a diverse selection of artists from all around the world: Nubya Garcia, Kamaal Williams, Chelsea Carmichael, Run Logan (...)