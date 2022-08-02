Swiss-based group Ameropa has signed a EUR 347 million syndicated facility to finance its operations in Romania

Swiss-based group Ameropa has signed a EUR 347 million syndicated facility to finance its operations in Romania. The largest Romanian fertilizer producer Azomures, together with Ameropa Grains SA, the largest grain originator and Chimpex, market leader in port operations, part of Swiss-based Ameropa Group, have secured a EUR 347 million Senior Secured Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility. The syndicate (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]