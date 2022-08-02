Nestlé Romania will focus on sustainability in the next period of the year



Nestlé Romania will focus on sustainability in the next period of the year.

Nestlé Romania is an integral part of the local eco-system, partner of communities, retailers and a top employer. Nestlé’s mission in Romania is to provide the highest quality products and bring added value on the side of educational projects and programs. In the current geopolitical, economic and (...)