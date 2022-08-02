European Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day: Romanian authorities pay tribute to the memory of the Roma victims of the Holocaust



On August 2, 1944, approximately 3,000 Roma at the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp fell victim to the Nazi regime. In Europe, around 500,000 Roma were killed in the events of the Holocaust. In order to honor the memory of the victims, August 2 was declared the European Roma Holocaust (...)