PM Ciuca: The budget for next year will support new provisions for education
Aug 2, 2022
PM Ciuca: The budget for next year will support new provisions for education.
The budget for next year could support the new legal provisions regarding education, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said during a meeting he had at Victoria Palace, on Tuesday, with representatives of the “A voice for Education” Alliance, which reunites the associative and business environment, the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]