OMV Petrom To Start Payment Of RON2.5B Special Dividends As Of Sept 2, 2022. Starting September 2, 2022, OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) will set off the payment of special dividends worth RON2.5 billion to the shareholders registered on August 11, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]